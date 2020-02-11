A 60-year-old Miami man who scammed Baton Rouge area investors in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $6.9 million in restitution, federal officials said Tuesday.

Wallace Byers solicited victims in the Baton Rouge area and elsewhere to invest with his company, WBI Associaties Inc., promising them large returns in a short period of time, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported.

Florida man indicted for wire fraud, money laundering in scam that included Louisiana victims Two people in Baton Rouge and Baker were victims of a money laundering scheme that solicited investors through phone calls, text messages and …

Byers, who had two prior federal felony convictions, including one for a similar wire fraud scheme, focused his solicitations on older individuals and those who had been victims of prior schemes, he said.

Byers promised his victims that the money would be invested in gold production, a lottery company, foreign currency, or “dark pools” or “blind pools,” Fremin stated.

Whenever his victims pressed for returns or refunds of their money, Byers gave various excuses for delays, such as the money was invested overseas, other persons had to "sign off," or more money needed to be invested before any was paid out, he added.

Instead of investing the money as promised, Byers used it on personal expenditures that included approximately $10,000 per month in rent for his residence in a Miami hotel, the lease of luxury cars, including a Ferrari, and gambling in casinos, Fremin said.

Byers sent $3 million of the money he received from investors to a Swiss bank account he controlled. The FBI seized several bank accounts controlled by Byers, including the funds in the Swiss account, Fremin stated.

The forfeited funds will be distributed to his victims, he added.

FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran said he hopes Byers' sentence "serves as a small victory for all his victims who remain traumatized by his actions."