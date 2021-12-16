A Baton Rouge man with a history of violence against children was indicted Thursday in the death of his 3-month-old son, who was found unresponsive in August with brain injuries, apparent cigarette burns and fractured ribs.

Leon Arnold, 36, of the 8900 block of Thelma Street, was charged with second-degree murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty on that charge.

Arnold pleaded guilty a decade ago in another child abuse case after his month-old daughter was hospitalized with a broken leg, court records show.

This summer, his infant son was found unresponsive inside a Scotlandville house Aug. 14. The child was hospitalized but later died. Police said Arnold was the primary caregiver and was responsible for the baby the day it became unresponsive.

Arnold initially told police he had put the baby down for a nap earlier that day, an arrest report states. He often stayed home with the kids while their mother worked, police said.

An autopsy report for the baby showed severe bruising across his lower body and a broken tailbone, police said.

"The pathologist indicated that these injuries are consistent with being beaten or … struck against a hard object," the arrest report says. "Almost every rib in the ribcage had fractures in various stages of healing."

The pathologist also found signs the baby had been "shaken violently back and forth" in addition to blunt force trauma to the head, excessive swelling and bleeding on the brain. Doctors noted "fairly fresh" marks that resembled cigarette burns.

The death was ruled a homicide.

The second-degree murder case has been assigned to state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.

In a 2010 case, Arnold was arrested on second-degree cruelty to juveniles after his month-old daughter was hospitalized with a broken leg, court records show. Both parents initially denied knowing how the infant ended up injured, but Arnold later claimed he picked up the crying baby from her crib, then accidentally dropped her, causing her head to strike his knee. He said he grabbed her leg to prevent her from landing on the ground, according to police reports.

Arnold pleaded guilty in 2014 to one count of cruelty to juveniles and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served, then released on good-time parole the following year after serving 40% of his sentence, which fell under a state law that allows for early release under certain circumstances.