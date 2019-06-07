Former Our Lady of the Lake Foundation chief John Paul Funes, accused Tuesday by a federal grand jury of embezzling more than a half-million dollars from the nonprofit fundraising arm, is expected to plead guilty June 20, his attorney said Friday.

Funes, who is charged with wire fraud and money laundering, is scheduled to make his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wilder-Doomes on Wednesday, when he will enter a customary not guilty plea at that initial proceeding, said former U.S. Attorney Walt Green, who represents Funes.

Ex-OLOL foundation head allegedly stole $550K in donations, paid for flights to LSU, Saints games The former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals nearly doubled their foundation's worth during more than a decade as its leader…

Funes, 49, will return to court June 20 and plead guilty at his arraignment before U.S. District Judge John deGravelles, according to Green.

Funes, who was fired in November, in accused of falsifying vouchers since 2012 and creating bogus records to cover up roughly $550,000 million in thefts.

The grand jury alleged he flew family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of "patient transports" and stole gift cards meant for cancer victims.

The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, of which Funes was president and chief executive officer, raises money for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals. He headed the fundraising arm for more than a decade.

OLOL fires foundation head John Paul Funes, citing 'pattern of forgery and embezzlement' John Paul Funes has been fired from his long-time position as president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, the hospital announced on …

OLOL has condemned Funes' "fraudulent and selfish actions." Hospital auditors uncovered the questionable transactions in August and investigated them.