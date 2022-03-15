A man accused of stabbing his grandmother to death, injuring his mother with a knife and shooting three others during a rampage across south Baton Rouge last summer is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Retired state District Judge Lou Daniel made that finding shortly after a psychiatrist and a psychologist who examined Aaron Morgan testified that they believe he is competent to proceed with his case and able to assist his attorney.
Morgan, 29, of Baton Rouge, then pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of attempted armed robbery, and single counts of armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
Margaret Lagattuta, who represents Morgan, told Daniel that once she receives all of the case reports from prosecutors she intends to ask the judge to appoint psychiatrist Jose Artecona and psychologist David Hale to evaluate Morgan to determine whether he was sane at the time of the Aug. 1 rampage.
Lagattuta has stated in court documents that Morgan "may have been suffering from mental illness" at the time of the alleged commission of the crimes.
Artecona and Hale both testified that Morgan told them he has a history of heavy alcohol and marijuana use that began in his mid-teens, but Hale said he understood from speaking with Morgan that his substance abuse had tapered off.
Morgan was taken into custody Aug. 1 after his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 78, was found dead with multiple stab wounds, severe facial bruising and a plastic strap around her neck, his arrest warrant states.
After attacking his grandmother, Morgan encountered his mother, who had driven to the house after her own mom called earlier to say Morgan was acting strange, the warrant says. Morgan then stabbed his mother and left in her car.
The stabbing occurred in a home near Perkins Road in the Wimbledon Estates neighborhood.
Morgan then went to the Highland Road Marketplace strip mall parking lot, where he shot three people while trying to steal their cars, then found an SUV that someone left unlocked and running, the warrant states.
The shootings happened near Alexander's Marketplace by another stretch of businesses.
Morgan fled again, according to the warrant, and deputies later spotted him on Siegen Lane. A pursuit ensued, continuing onto Interstate 10 and ending near the CVS at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway.
Morgan ditched the stolen vehicle in that area and shot at a "concerned citizen" who pulled in behind him and contacted law enforcement. Morgan then fled on foot and pointed a gun at deputies, who shot him twice.