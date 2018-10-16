Politically connected Mandeville businessman Raymond Reggie has a new attorney and a new trial date in Baton Rouge federal court in his long-running fraud case.

Reggie had pleaded guilty to mail fraud and was sentenced in 2015 to more than 11 years in prison. He also was ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution.

Reggie, however, persuaded a federal appeals court in New Orleans in 2016 to throw out his guilty plea and sentence, saying he was impaired by a stroke when he entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick.

Baton Rouge lawyer John McLindon recently enrolled as Reggie's new attorney, and U.S. District Judge John deGravelles set an April 29 trial date. Dick recused herself after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Reggie's guilty plea and sentence.

McLindon said Tuesday he is in the process of pouring over the voluminous case file.

Reggie is accused of billing several south Louisiana automobile dealerships, including Super Chevy Dealers of Baton Rouge and Slidell-based Supreme Automotive Group, more than $1.2 million for advertising purchases he never made as a media consultant between 2008 and 2012.

Reggie has said in court that he had a "nontraditional pay arrangement" with the dealerships and did not steal anything from them.

In 2005, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison for bank frauds in the New Orleans area.

Reggie is the son of the late Crowley City Judge Edmund Reggie and a brother-in-law of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy. He worked on the campaigns of former President Bill Clinton and other high-profile Democrats.

Edmund Reggie headed John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign in Louisiana and was Gov. Edwin Edwards' executive counsel during Edwards' second term in office.

The elder Reggie was convicted in the latter part of his life of misapplying funds of the now-closed Acadia Savings & Loan of Crowley, a bank he founded in the late 1950s.