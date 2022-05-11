The trial of a lawsuit that aims to block the creation of a new city — St. George — within East Baton Rouge Parish ended Wednesday with opponents calling the proposed incorporation an "experiment" doomed to fail and proponents arguing the new city would benefit the entire parish.
Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady, who presided over the week-and-a-half-long trial in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge, told both sides he hopes to issue a ruling in the next few weeks.
"Then it will go to wiser groups," Coady said, noting that whatever he decides will surely be appealed to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge and then to the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans after that. "I'll do something with it and we'll see what they do."
Sheri Morris, one of the lawyers for St. George's organizers, told the judge the case is of "utmost importance" to East Baton Rouge Parish.
"We can be the road block or we can make it happen, and if we make it happen the whole parish benefits," she argued.
Not so, argued Brett Furr, one of the attorneys for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole, who filed the lawsuit to block St. George's creation.
"The challenges Baton Rouge faces will not be solved by St. George," Furr argued, saying the case is "hugely important" for Baton Rouge. "This is an experiment. There are consequences to creating a new city."
Because the case is not being tried on an expedited basis, it could be quite some time before there is a final decision from the courts, easily pushing a resolution into 2023, or even beyond if either side asks the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved.
In an October 2019 election, 60% of registered voters within St. George's boundaries in southeastern East Baton Rouge turned out, then 54% of them voted to approve the incorporation.
Broome and Cole later sued to block the incorporation, alleging the city-parish would lose an estimated $48.3 million in annual revenue, most of that from sales taxes collected in St. George, if the incorporation happened — impairing city-parish services and triggering layoffs.
"There's no mandate here. There really isn't," Furr argued to Coady, noting the margin of 2,554 votes out of 32,288 cast.
Morris, however, cited the 2019 voter turnout and 54% approval and told the judge, "That is a mandate of the people."
Furr noted that the lawsuit is not an election challenge but instead claims that the St. George organizers did not present in their incorporation petition a plan for the list of municipal services the proposed city would provide to its residents. The plaintiffs also claim St. George cannot deliver services to its residents in a reasonable amount of time.
Organizers of St. George, which wants to create an independent school district, say they modeled their incorporation effort after the city of Central, the last municipality created within the parish. That was done in 2005.
"It's not enough to say Central did it 17 years ago," Furr argued. "This ain't Central. This was a trial of two cities. They tried Central, we tried St. George."
Central officials handed off much of the city's day-to-day functions to a private contractor with a few services still managed under the city-parish's umbrella — a model they say has resulted in annual surpluses for the city.
St. George plans to operate the same way.
"This is a model that works throughout government," Morris argued to Coady.
LSU professor and economist Jim Richardson testified last week for the plaintiffs that St. George's expenses would outnumber revenues.
"St. George would operate with a deficit," Furr argued Wednesday. "We have shown they can't pull this off."
St. George organizers say their revenues will outpace expenditures.
The plaintiffs also argued at trial that St. George's organizers intentionally excluded the minority and low-income areas of Gardere and Belaire from the 2018 incorporation petition boundaries, despite them being included in a failed 2014 petition. St. George would be predominately White and middle- to upper-middle-class.
"We were very careful not to call them racists," Furr told the judge. "If we're viewed as a racist community, that's adverse. They left the poor communities behind for the rest of us to deal with."
Norman Browning and Chris Rials, the chairman and vice chairman of the petition that drove the 2019 election, explained during the trial that certain areas were carved out of the 2018 petition based on lack of participation in a 2014 petition drive.
Morris argued that St. George's intent is to keep residents from exiting East Baton Rouge Parish, which many have done in favor of neighboring parishes such as Ascension and Livingston.
"When people leave East Baton Rouge Parish there is an adverse impact on the parish," she said, citing the city-parish's ability to pay down its bonded indebtedness. "Keeping people in the parish helps pay those debts."
Broome said outside the courtroom that she is extremely pleased with the case her attorneys presented.
"We'll now wait and see what happens," she said.
St. George spokesman Drew Murrell said the plaintiffs failed to satisfy their burden of proof, and he accused them of "trying to overturn the will of the people."
"The people spoke," he said. "How on earth can you overturn a lawful election?"
If St. George is allowed to incorporate, it would become the state's fifth-largest city, with more than 86,000 residents.