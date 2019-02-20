A teenage boy who claims a convicted sex offender raped him last year told police the Baker man pretended to be a police officer and brought him into a home that had windows that were boarded up and sex toys and mannequins inside, a detective testified Wednesday.

Mark David Russell, 56, is charged with third-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, impersonating a peace officer, sexual battery, crime against nature, and molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.

Sgt. Bryan Holiday Sr., a detective with the Baker Police Department, said the then-17-year-old boy — who has a mental disability — told police he left his home after arguing with his parents and was picked up by Russell, who was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with many features seen on law enforcement vehicles, including siren and lights, camera and push bumper.

The boy said Russell told him he was an officer, Holiday said. The detective said Russell was never a police officer.

"He said he felt safe to go with him," Holiday said while being questioned by East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Sonya Cardia-Porter. Several months earlier, the detective said, the boy had allowed Russell to drive him to a store.

Once inside Russell's house last April, where the teen remained for three or four days, the boy told police that Russell performed oral sex on him in an upstairs bedroom that Russell locked with a key so the boy could not escape, the detective testified. He also testified that the boy was not a willing participant in the sex acts.

“He indicated at no time did he want to participate in this," Holiday said, adding that the boy said he made that clear to Russell. The boy said he cried and “turned his head” during the sex acts, the detective testified.

The boy told police that Russell showed him child pornography videos, and that there were mannequins in the house dressed as men and children, Holiday said.

“He thought it was weird,” he said.

In response to questions from Ron Haley Jr., who represents Russell, the detective said the boy willingly got in and out of Russell’s car, and also went willingly into Russell’s home.

“We have a 17-year, 11-month-old man who willingly went into my client’s home,” Haley argued later to state District Judge Lou Daniel.

Holiday’s testimony came during a preliminary examination hearing requested by Haley. At the end of the hearing, Daniel found probable cause to charge Haley with third-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and impersonating a police officer. Those are the counts on which Russell's bail was set.

Cardia-Porter said she intends to also move forward on the sexual battery, crime against nature and molestation counts.

Holiday also stated during his testimony that the boy indicated he did not resist Russell’s sexual advances out of fear.

“He was afraid if he did Mr. Russell would harm him,” the detective said.

Holiday agreed with Haley that the upstairs bedroom was not a “dungeon” but a normal room that could be locked.

Holiday said Russell acknowledged allowing the boy to stay at his home but denied raping him. Russell said he thought the boy was 18, the detective added.

The boy eventually fled Russell's home after Russell left a door open, Holiday said.

The boy underwent a sexual assault examination, but the detective said he was not aware of the results of the exam or the results of DNA testing done in the case.

Russell was arrested in April, attempted suicide in May and was released from jail in July on $285,000 bail. He was put on strict house arrest with GPS tracking. In August, Daniel — at the request of Russell's attorneys — granted a house arrest exception during the day so Russell can assist his elderly father.

Russell’s next court date is in May.

Haley has said previously that Russell is openly gay.

Russell has a 1993 sex crime conviction involving several young boys ranging in age from 6 to 13. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.