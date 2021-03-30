A former Southern University marching band director who pleaded guilty last fall to misappropriating school money was sentenced Tuesday to 13 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $78,000 in restitution.

That's in addition to the $34,081 Nathan Haymer paid the school after he was terminated.

Haymer is required to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on May 3.

Haymer, whose duties as director of the "Human Jukebox" included making purchases and paying expenses during the band's many trips across Louisiana and the country, was charged last summer with federal program theft.

Haymer was accused of submitting false documents, like forged invoices, on more than a dozen occasions between November 2016 and March 2018. He became the marching band's director in November 2014.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor said in a 2019 report that Haymer used an unauthorized third party to collect public funds and kept about $293,000 in possible violation of state and federal laws.

Haymer set up the collection system without approval of the school and used some of the money for personal purposes, the audit alleged.

The review stated, for example, that Haymer received $43,900 in payments from Mardi Gras krewes for Southern band performances during parades and other events from February 2015 to February 2018.

Southern fired Haymer in 2018, saying an audit by the school showed that $300,000 in band camp and other fees were in Haymer's personal bank accounts.

The university audit stemmed from complaints that Haymer sought kickbacks for the band to appear at an event for schoolchildren.

The Human Jukebox is widely sought for parades and other events.

This is a developing story and will be updated.