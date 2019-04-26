A judge Friday rejected a 21-year-old convicted killer's request that he be retried because the East Baton Rouge Parish jury pool from which his jury was picked has been deemed "improperly constituted" by the state's top court for excluding anyone under age 26 since 2011.

David Bueso's attorneys were the first to file a legal challenge in the wake of the Louisiana Supreme Court's April 18 decision.

State District Judge Richard Anderson, at the request of Bueso's attorneys, delayed Bueso's sentencing until May 24 so the lawyers can appeal his denial of the new trial motion.

Bueso, who was convicted in February of second-degree murder in the 2017 beating death of 22-year-old Jhoel Tercero Brisuela in the victim's Coy Avenue apartment in the Gardere area. Bueso was his former roommate.

The Supreme Court's ruling came in a Caddo Parish capital murder case that had been moved to East Baton Rouge for purposes of jury selection only. The justices said the exclusion of 18- to 25-year-olds from East Baton Rouge's jury pool was reason to start the jury selection process over with a new jury pool.

Administrators in the 19th Judicial District Court have said a computer glitch caused the segment of the population to be excluded from East Baton Rouge Parish's jury pool.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office has halted jury trials until June, when a new jury pool is expected to be in place.