A Zachary man who was high on synthetic marijuana when he fatally beat, stabbed and shot his 11-month-old son in 2017 was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after the child's mother said her husband isn't a "monster" and pleaded for leniency.

Iesha Tolbert, who has been married to Fabian Smith for eight years, said she and her children still love Smith, who faced a prison term of 15 to 40 years after pleading guilty in November to manslaughter in the killing of Jericho Smith.

Tolbert said "we've all suffered tremendously" and suggested a 10-year sentence would be appropriate. She said she hopes Smith can get the help he needs.

"I still have kids with Mr. Smith. I know the man that he is. He's not a monster," she testified shortly before state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose sentenced Smith to 15 years.

Tolbert said justice for Jericho would be for his brothers and sisters to still have their father in their life.

"It was a mistake. It was an accident. He was a loving dad. They still love him. I still love him," she added.

Johnson-Rose, who gave Smith credit for the time he has spent behind bars since his arrest in October 2017, called Tolbert's testimony "extremely profound" and noted that synthetic marijuana played a role in Jericho's tragic death.

"That is not an excuse for your actions. You made a decision to take that Mojo," Johnson-Rose told Smith, 37. "There are better ways to handle life than going to an alcohol bottle and going to dope."

Jericho died Oct. 14, 2017, of multiple gunshot and stab wounds and blunt force injuries, coroner's officials have said.

Sgt. Enoch Sims, the lead Zachary police detective on the case, testified Wednesday that a revolver and knife were found in the master bedroom where the toddler was discovered.

Smith was the only adult in his Hancock Street home at the time of Jericho’s death, Sims said. The baby’s mother was at work.

Zachary detectives believe Smith could have been under the influence of “some type of substance” because he said he could not remember what happened “and the last thing that he could recall was picking up food from Burger King for the children,” a search warrant stated.

Sims testified at a previous hearing that Smith told a neighbor, “I messed up, I messed up, I messed up.”

Voluntary intoxication is not a legal defense to a crime in Louisiana.

Dr. Jose Artecona, a psychiatrist who examined Smith for the court, testified Wednesday that Smith was known to abuse alcohol and also used synthetic marijuana “significantly and regularly.”

“I do believe that intoxication played a big part in what happened,” he said.