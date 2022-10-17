An Ascension Parish man faces up to 15 years in state prison after admitting before a state district judge that he shot a man, ran over him and dragged his body 100 yards through the streets of Donaldsonville, a plea deal says.
An Ascension grand jury had accused Deontre Powe, 23, of shooting Dequan Riley in the left cheek near West 10th and Orange streets in Donaldsonville on April 20, 2020.
The grand jury had charged Powe with second-degree murder in the slaying, which would have meant a potential life sentence with conviction. But Powe agreed earlier this month to the reduced charge of manslaughter and the dismissal of property, gun and drug counts in a deal with prosecutors.
A manslaughter conviction can bring up to 40 years in prison, but prosecutors in the 23rd Judicial District also agreed to a pre-sentence investigation and a cap on the potential sentence of no more than 15 years.
The post-conviction sentencing investigations, which are sealed from public view, typically look a defendant's history and aggravating and mitigating factors in a crime.
In accepting the plea, Powe, 15 W. 11th St., Donaldsonville, admitted that surveillance video had captured him shooting, running over and dragging Riley until his body dislodged from the vehicle.
Powe also accepted that prosecutors had found witnesses who had linked him to the vehicle seen in the video running over and dragging Riley, according to the plea agreement.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd JDC accepted the plea deal on Oct 11. He has set Powe's sentencing for Dec. 12.
Prosecutors did not return an email for comment Friday.