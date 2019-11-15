A 60-year-old Zachary homeowner accused of fatally shooting a fleeing 15-year-old burglar and dragging his body into another yard has been indicted on second-degree murder.

Terry L. Flanagan allegedly caught Chadarion Brooks Spurlock and two other boys burglarizing his Willow Creek Drive home on Oct. 21, 2017.

Spurlock, a Zachary High School ninth-grader, jumped out of a window and landed in the yard, where Flanagan shot him once in his side and then again after Spurlock had fallen to the ground, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said at the time.

Flanagan, a convicted felon, then dragged the boy's body into another nearby yard, McDavid said.

Investigators do not believe Flanagan’s life was in danger during the burglary and that he had “ample opportunity” to call police instead of taking action against the intruders himself, the police chief said.

Under Louisiana law, a homicide is justifiable if someone “reasonably believes that he is in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm.” The state’s “stand your ground” law also allows killing to prevent an intruder from entering a building or vehicle if the occupant “reasonably believes that the use of deadly force is necessary to prevent the entry or to compel the intruder to leave.”

Police believe none of the burglars was armed during the incident, McDavid has said.

Flanagan faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

