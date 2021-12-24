Ten months after an oil field tank battery explosion killed their 14-year-old girl, her family has filed suit in federal court in Lake Charles against the owners of the tanks, saying they committed gross negligence by poorly maintaining their property and consequently are responsible for the teenager’s death.

The family seeks damages for “severe and debilitating mental anguish, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life” resulting from the death of the girl, Zalee Gail Day-Smith. They filed the suit Thursday in the Western District of Louisiana and are represented by the New Orleans law firm, Egenberg Trial Lawyers, and attorney David Wallace from DeRidder.

Bringing suit are Day-Smith’s parents, Maxwell Smith and Lenora Day, as well as her adult sister, Mattisun Miner. The property owners are Urban Oil and Gas Group, LLC, which is based in Texas, and other names by which that company operates. The family is also suing their insurer, XYZ Insurer.

The defendants couldn't be reached on Friday. Urban Oil officials have previously expressed their sympathies for the Day-Smith's death while broadly defending their safety record but declining to offer further comment.

Oil field tank batteries are storage sites for oil wells that aren't connected to major pipelines. The large metal tanks can hold hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil, and can give off flammable fumes.

Day-Smith and her friends were apparently unaware of those dangers. They frequently hung out in and around one of the tanks near her mom's house in the Ragley community, between DeRidder and Lake Charles.

State Police investigators believe Day-Smith was sitting on the tank when it exploded on Feb. 28, killing her. She had dreamed of going to Harvard University and becoming a lawyer and judge, her father has said.

Last month, Day-Smith’s tragic death helped lead to new safety rules for tank batteries from the state Department of Natural Resource. Now operators must build fences at least four feet high around the sites, with a gate that is locked whenever they are unmanned. They also must seal all tank hatches securely, except for those that are part of a pressure relief system. And they require signs noting the hazards the tanks pose.

The rules apply to any sites that are within 500 feet of a home or highway, 1,000 feet of a church or school, or anywhere within the limits of a town, city or village.

In their lawsuit, Day-Smith’s family take aim at Urban Oil & Gas’s failure to “failed to secure the (tank) battery with any fencing, gates, or warning signs” even though the tanks were within 500 feet of mother Lenora Day’s home.

“The absence of security measures or signage led (Day-Smith) and (the family) to believe that the battery was inactive and abandoned, whereas it was actually active and dangerous,” the lawsuit alleges.

The family also claim that the tank was filled with a “dangerous amount of flammable gas and liquid” but the defendants failed to take proper precautions to monitor it and the levels of flammable content inside. In addition, the tank that exploded had “a hatch or valve” that the owners “failed to maintain, service, or examine per industry standards.”

Tank batteries were a known danger before Day-Smith's death. A decade ago, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board issued a report warning about a lack of warnings and fences, noting 26 deaths in explosions between 1983 and 2010.

In addition to the new fencing rule, Louisiana’s Office of Conservation is also working to create a full list of all tank battery sites throughout the state, which has not been done before. Previously, the batteries were treated as "just another part of a well site," so they weren't individually identified, according to the state agency.