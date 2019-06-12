Former Our Lady of the Lake Foundation president and chief executive officer John Paul Funes will make his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.
Funes, 49, is accused by federal prosecutors of taking more than a half-million dollars from the nonprofit fundraising arm for his personal use, including flying family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of "patient transports" and stealing gift cards intended for cancer victims.
The foundation raises money for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals. He headed the fundraising arm for more than a decade and nearly doubled the Foundation’s worth.
The alleged activity began in 2012. He was fired in November after heading the fundraising arm for more than a decade.
Funes was paid more than $350,000 in 2017, including $42,000-plus in incentives and other benefits.
OLOL has condemned Funes' "fraudulent and selfish actions." Hospital auditors uncovered the questionable transactions in August and investigated them.