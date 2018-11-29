A Baton Rouge man was indicted Thursday in the August home-invasion rape of a woman who summoned police by persuading him to let her order pizza, but calling 911 instead.

Reginald Lanieux, 30, of 5914 Victory Drive, broke into the victim's apartment by climbing through a window he shattered, put the woman in a chokehold and forced her to have sex with him, police have said.

The woman told police she knew Lanieux was armed with a pistol, according to a police affidavit.

Lanieux told the victim he was going to spend the night, so she persuaded him "to allow her to order pizza" but instead called 911, the affidavit says.

Lanieux ran away when he saw officers arriving but was later caught with help from a police dog, police said. He told officers the sex was consensual.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted him on first-degree rape and home invasion. A first-degree rape conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Lou Daniel.