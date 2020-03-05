A Baton Rouge man who was convicted of kidnapping another man in 2017 then pepper spraying, sodomizing, waterboarding and burning him over an 11-hour span was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

What Almoine Lemar Powell did to the victim was just plain "torture," state District Judge Fred Crifasi said.

"I hope this is the worst thing you've ever done," the judge told Powell.

Powell, 32, was convicted last summer of aggravated kidnapping, second-degree sexual battery and aggravated second-degree battery. Aggravated kidnapping carried a mandatory term of life behind bars.

At Powell's trial, prosecutor Louise Hines argued that Powell took the victim to a "house of horror" where the victim was tied up, pepper sprayed, waterboarded, burned with a cigarette and hot wrench, and sodomized with a long screwdriver.

The victim did not attend Thursday's sentencing.

Trial testimony indicated the victim had fixed Powell's truck earlier on Aug. 3, 2017, at an Underwood Avenue home where Powell and two other men lived. But after Powell suspected the man had taken a watch and ring from the house, Powell and his roommates — Damar Xavier Coleman and Samuel Josea Smith Jr. — located the victim and brought him back to the house.

It was then, Hines told jurors, that Powell and Coleman took part in the "pitiless infliction of unnecessary pain" on the victim.

The victim testified that Powell put lotion on the handle of an 18-inch-long screwdriver and sodomized him with it. The victim also said Powell burned him on the penis with a hot wrench that Coleman heated up.

During one point in the attack, the victim was restrained with a large, orange extension cord. After he tried unsuccessfully to escape, Hines said, the victim was "wrapped up like a burrito" in a large sheet. He was then waterboarded while a towel was wrapped around his face.

The victim testified he passed out for several minutes and nearly died, but he was punched in the stomach and water poured out of his mouth.

The jury viewed a photograph of a cigarette burn with charred edges behind the victim's ear. He said he also was hit in the knee with a hammer, and kicked in the face.

The victim stated in a 911 call that he was eventually put in the trunk of a car in the backyard after the attack, but he managed to bite the ropes loose and flee.

Powell tried to extort $1,500 from the victim's family to secure his release, Hines told the jury.

Powell said Thursday he will appeal his conviction.

Damar Coleman, 39, who was arrested on the same charges that the jury convicted Powell of, is currently jailed in another state on unrelated kidnapping charges.

Samuel Smith, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping and testified at Powell's trial. He was given a suspended five-year prison term, with credit for time served, and put on probation for three years last month.

