A Baker man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the September slaying of LSU basketball player and former University High standout Wayde Sims.
Dyteon Simpson, 20, is accused of shooting the 20-year-old Sims in the head when Sims intervened in a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus.
Simpson was indicted on second-degree murder last month by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.
He appeared Thursday before state District Judge Don Johnson, flanked by his attorneys, assistant public defenders Margaret Lagattuta and Lindsay Blouin.
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Jermaine Guillory told the judge that discovery will be turned over to the defense within 15 days. Lagattuta said she expects the material to include statements from multiple witnesses, as well as multiple videos recorded that night.
Investigators have acknowledged they received many tips after releasing a video of the fight and asking for the public’s help prior to an arrest being made. The video shows about eight men in the street fighting, with three or four of them throwing punches. Two men, eventually identified as Sims and Simpson, break from the group and a single shot is then fired.
DNA evidence collected from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities have said. Witnesses said the glasses were knocked off the shooter's face during the fight, an arrest report says.
Simpson, who is being held on $350,000 bail, has confessed to punching Sims' friend and then intentionally shooting Sims in the head, police said.
He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. His next court date is March 7.
Sims' father, Wayne Sims, played basketball for LSU in the late 1980s under then-Coach Dale Brown.