The first of an expected flood of jury pool-related new trial requests in East Baton Rouge Parish was filed Monday by attorneys for a 21-year-old man convicted two months ago in the 2017 beating death of his ex-roommate in the victim's Gardere-area home.

The motion for a new trial by David Bueso's appellate attorneys came four days after the Louisiana Supreme Court found that East Baton Rouge's jury pool has been "improperly constituted" since 2011 because it excluded persons under age 26.

It also has been revealed that no one who has moved to East Baton Rouge since 2011 has been included in the parish's jury rolls.

"Mr. Bueso was denied a trial before a fair cross-section of the community and should be granted a new trial," lawyers Kyla Blanchard-Romanach and Ashley Chandler argue.

Bueso was 19 when Jhoel Tercero Brisuela, 22, was discovered bludgeoned to death in his Coy Avenue apartment.

A computer "glitch" that resulted in 18- to 25-year-olds being excluded from jury service in East Baton Rouge was revealed last month during jury selection for a man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer. Due to pretrial publicity, the jury was being picked in Baton Rouge for the capital murder trial that will be held in Shreveport.

After putting jury selection in the Grover Cannon case on hold April 11, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that East Baton Rouge's jury pool is so flawed that an entirely new jury pool must be used.

The ruling has resulted in all jury trials being put on hold in East Baton Rouge until June.

Bueso's new trial motion also asks that his indictment be thrown out because East Baton Rouge grand jurors have been chosen from the same illegally constituted jury pool.

Bueso is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison for second-degree murder. His attorneys claim he is innocent based on the facts of the case.