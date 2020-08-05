A grand jury took no action Wednesday against a Baton Rouge woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in March on Castle Kirk Drive off Staring Lane.

Lindy Lane, 39, was booked on a count of manslaughter in the death of Sullivan Lane Jr., 52, following the March 12 shooting.

Baton Rouge woman arrested on manslaughter in shooting death of her husband, police say Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband Thursday afternoon off Staring Lane in Baton Rouge.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury, however, neither indicted nor cleared Lindy Lane on the manslaughter charge Wednesday, meaning the case could be brought back before the panel if additional evidence is uncovered.

Detectives learned during their investigation that Lindy Lane and her husband had been involved in a verbal and physical fight, during which she armed herself with a .40-caliber handgun, an affidavit of probable cause states.

Lindy Lane attempted to strike her husband with the handgun in order to stop the fight, but then shot him once, causing him to fall, the affidavit says. She stumbled after initially shooting him, and as she was stumbling she shot her husband several more times, the document states.