BR.russelllongcourthouse.adv TS 141.jpg
Buy Now

Russell B. Long Federal Building and United States Courthouse, seen Thursday, June 20, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Seven Baton Rouge men have been indicted and arrested on federal gun and drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Monday.

The defendants are Tyjiri Anderson, 21; Benjamin Fields, 20; Albert Stewart III, 26; Trayneil T. Gaines, 25; Charles Anthony Brown, 21; Marvin D. White, 37; and Lorenzo D. Cain, 27.

The men were charged in separate indictments and arrested Oct. 13 as part of a coordinated federal interagency initiative to address narcotics trafficking and violent crime, Fremin said.

Anderson was indicted for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; Fields was charged with receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment; Stewart, Gaines and Brown were indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and White and Cain were charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, he stated.

The investigation involved the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police Department provided critical assistance, Fremin noted.

Email Joe Gyan Jr. at jgyan@theadvocate.com.

View comments