Seven Baton Rouge men have been indicted and arrested on federal gun and drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Monday.
The defendants are Tyjiri Anderson, 21; Benjamin Fields, 20; Albert Stewart III, 26; Trayneil T. Gaines, 25; Charles Anthony Brown, 21; Marvin D. White, 37; and Lorenzo D. Cain, 27.
The men were charged in separate indictments and arrested Oct. 13 as part of a coordinated federal interagency initiative to address narcotics trafficking and violent crime, Fremin said.
Anderson was indicted for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; Fields was charged with receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment; Stewart, Gaines and Brown were indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and White and Cain were charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, he stated.
The investigation involved the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police Department provided critical assistance, Fremin noted.