A Jamaican man who smuggled cocaine aboard a ship and tried to deliver the drugs to dealers in Baton Rouge has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Monday.
Stephano Walters, 25, smuggled more than nine kilograms of cocaine onto the Jamaican cargo ship "Bulk Pangea", and after the ship docked in the U.S. he transported the drugs to Baton Rouge and was arrested while trying to deliver the cocaine to members of a drug trafficking organization, Fremin said.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson sentenced Walters to 40 months in prison for conspiracy to bring or possess cocaine on board a vessel arriving in the U.S. Walters, who was arrested in February 2019, pleaded guilty to that charge.