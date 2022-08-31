For years, local activists have demanded changes to both the cash bail system and the local jail in East Baton Rouge Parish.
An aspect of the local justice system that has faced less scrutiny is the tool used to pursue arrests in the first place: warrants, requested by officers and signed by judges, asserting probable cause that someone may have committed a crime. According to a report released Wednesday by a group of civil rights organizations, that part of the city-parish's judicial system has spit out orders for arrests at a staggering pace — resulting in a number of active warrants 15 times the national average.
Many of the warrants are for low-level offenses. And a bulk of them date back years, even decades, simultaneously posing unnecessary tasks for police, the report’s authors said, and creating fear for residents whose lives can become encumbered by warrants stemming from minor alleged violations.
“If these warrants were serious, the police would be arresting people for them,” said David Utter, an attorney with the Claiborne Firm and part of the Fair Fight Initiative, which led the report’s research efforts. “It just makes no sense to have those hanging over somebody’s head.”
Just 1.2% of active warrants in the city-parish are for violent felonies, the report says, citing data from law enforcement agencies across East Baton Rouge, where various locales are patrolled by an array of small-town municipal police officers, several hundred sheriff’s deputies and roughly 600 officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department. The bulk of approximately 40,000 currently active warrants in the city-parish are for low-level offenses, the report says.
Sixty percent of total warrants are for traffic violations; about 13% for non-violent felonies; 6% for misdemeanors, excluding thefts; and 6% for thefts, both misdemeanors and felony thefts, the report found.
Representatives of the civil rights groups called Wednesday for a swath of those active warrants to be wiped from city-parish law enforcement databases. All non-felony warrants more than six months old should be vacated, they said; and the same should happen to all those for non-violent felonies more than a year ago.
Civil rights groups that worked on the report include the Fair Fight initiative, Voices of the Experience’s Baton Rouge chapter, the local NAACP chapter, the Promise of Justice Initiative and Southern University’s Law Center. Some of the groups’ past goals include improving conditions inside Parish Prison and making the cash bail system more equitable.
“First, we need to start taking care of the easy things, like eliminating all these old warrants,” Utter said.
The glut of warrants may also be contributing to overcrowding inside Parish Prison, the civil rights groups argue in their report — something disputed by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the agency that runs the jail. The sheriff’s office is also one of the local agencies whose data is cited in the report.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the jail stopped booking many misdemeanor offenders when the COVID-19 pandemic began and has since continued that policy. Many of the low-level offenses cited in the report would thus not lead to defendants being booked into jail, spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
It's also not clear how many of the traffic-related warrants cited in the report are bench warrants — orders issued directly by a judge that order people to appear in court for a hearing, often without involving an arrest.
In addition to vacating the older warrants, the civil rights groups’ report calls on city-parish policymakers to review more recent warrants and vacate those involving offenses that would not result in a jail sentence, and to commission a study on how to potentially address minor violations through civil citations instead of warrants.
District Attorney Hillar Moore and representatives of his office were not available for comment on the report's findings Wednesday.