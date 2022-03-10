The father of a 1-year-old Baton Rouge boy who died of blunt force injuries in 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and faces 10 to 25 years in prison.
Terence Ransom, 36, will be sentenced Aug. 1 by state District Judge Fred Crifasi, who ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Ransom was scheduled to stand trial next week on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Josiah Crockett, a conviction which would have carried a mandatory term of life in prison.
Ransom's live-in girlfriend told investigators he punched the child during a profanity-laced tirade on May 4, 2019. The boy suffered blunt force injuries to his chest and abdomen.
The child was born May 5, 2018, while his biological mother, Jimeelah Crockett, was in custody facing a murder charge in her boyfriend's 2017 slaying.
Crockett was sentenced to 20 years in prison in January after pleading no contest last year to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Joseph Bunch III. She was previously convicted of second-degree murder in the killing, but her non-unanimous jury verdict was thrown out in 2020 after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts.