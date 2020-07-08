Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Richard "Chip" Moore, who was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus, is now on a ventilator in an intensive care unit, his wife said in a Facebook post.

Sheryl DeMetz Moore is asking for continued prayers for her husband, who is 55 and being treated at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

"I watched this man train day in and out for 3 solid years to successfully complete an Iron Man Competition at the age of 50," Sheryl Moore wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"He's a fighter, and he's going to kick this virus' butt all the way back to China with the help of his amazing medical team at OLOL and The Holy Spirit," she added.

Chip Moore was scheduled to receive convalescent plasma Wednesday as a final treatment option. Sheryl Moore asked for prayers that her husband "responds positively to this final treatment attempt."

She had indicated in a post four days ago that she and her mother-in-law also had been stricken with the virus and "are slowly mending." Her mother-in-law is Dr. Sheila Moore.

"This virus is HORRIBLE!!! Please do everything possible to protect yourselves and others," Sheryl Moore wrote in that earlier post in which she revealed that her husband was being treated with experimental medications.

"Day 7 for me, and I'm finally feeling human again!" she stated in her Tuesday post.

Chip Moore, who had a private law practice for 12 years and is a former Zachary city prosecutor, became a District Court judge in April 2005. He is running for re-election this fall.

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election is July 22-24.