Two former employees of the Water Institute of the Gulf have been accused by a federal grand jury of plotting to steal trade secrets from the Baton Rouge-based research organization, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Wednesday.
Ehab Meselhe, 53, and Kelin Hu, 42, allegedly planned and attempted to take trade secrets from the Water Institute computer network, download them to personal electronic devices and then misappropriate those trade secrets for their own economic benefit, Fremin said.
Of special importance to the Water Institute's work was a highly valuable and closely protected computer program that allowed the institute to project how the natural environment of the Mississippi Delta will change over time, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.
Mesellhe and Hu are charged with conspiracy to steal trade secrets, attempting to steal trade secrets, and conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse.
Hu, of Baton Rouge, also is charged with committing computer fraud and abuse.
Meselhe, who lives in Lafayette and New Orleans, and Hu have pleaded not guilty.