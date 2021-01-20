A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the September shooting death of an ex-girlfriend in her home, one of 19 domestic violence-related homicides that occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish last year.

Davyon Bentley, 25, arrived at Brenda Mullens' home on Joyce Drive -- off Greenwell Springs Road near BREC's Oak Villa Park -- the night of Sept. 16 and the two began to argue, police have said.

Baton Rouge man arrested in Denver nearly one month after murder of ex-girlfriend A Baton Rouge man was arrested in Denver, Colorado, nearly one month after shooting an ex-girlfriend to death in her home, police said.

Mullens, who refused to let Bentley in her house and was speaking to him through a closed door, said she did not want anything to do with him anymore. Bentley then fired his gun through the door, according to police.

Three of her children were home when Bentley opened fire, police said.

Mullens, 40, later died from her injuries. She had recently started dating Bentley, police said.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Bentley, of the 4000 block of North 38th Street, on a second-degree murder charge Wednesday.

Two months before the fatal shooting, detectives had issued a warrant for Bentley's arrest, alleging he forced himself into a different former girlfriend's apartment in July and fired two shots in front of her and several children.

The bullets struck a window and a vehicle parked near her home, but no one was injured, the warrant states.

Despite weeks of searching, police were unable to find Bentley.

Domestic violence claimed 19 lives in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2020, the highest number in at least a decade, and more than quadrupled the previous year.

A 'brutal' year for Baton Rouge women: Domestic violence deaths in 2020 surpass 10-year record Domestic violence claimed 19 lives in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2020, the highest number in at least a decade, and more than quadrupled the p…

Advocates and law enforcement officials say the coronavirus pandemic played a major role. Isolated at home with their abusers, victims struggled to survive in increasingly dangerous and volatile situations where violence became more frequent or escalated more quickly.