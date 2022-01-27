A teenager who escaped from juvenile custody last fall while waiting to be tried in the fatal 2019 shooting of a 74-year-old Baton Rouge woman can be moved to an adult jail, a state judge ruled Thursday.

District Judge Beau Higginbotham also determined that Xavier Cade, 17, of Baton Rouge, was sane at the time of Angela Haymon's slaying on Dec. 30, 2019. Cade was 15 then.

Teen accused of killing 74-year-old woman, jail breakout will have sanity assesed before trial A Baton Rouge teenager accused of shooting a 74-year-old woman to death outside her home in 2019 will be examined by two doctors to determine …

The teen's attorney, Mark Marinoff, said he will consult with Cade and his family before deciding whether to appeal the judge's decision to allow Cade's transfer from the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center to an adult facility.

Cade was free on bond in Haymon's killing when he was arrested in May for allegedly possessing counterfeit money and a gun and sent back to the juvenile facility, Higginbotham said.

Cade wrote a letter to the judge after that arrest and begged to be released from jail again, claiming he's "not a problem child."

"All I want is one more chance. If I blow it this time you can do as you please," he stated. "I just want another chance."

Then in mid-October, Cade and several other juveniles escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly overpowering a female guard and stealing her car. East Baton Rouge prosecutors then filed a motion seeking to transfer Cade to an adult facility.

Cade was arrested following the escape on charges of aggravated escape, armed robbery, battery of a correctional officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

+3 Accused teen killer among last week's juvenile detention escapees, prosecutors say One of the five teenagers who escaped last week from Baton Rouge's Juvenile Detention Center is a 16-year-old awaiting trial in the 2019 slayi…

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Higginbotham found Thursday that it is "in the interest of justice" that Cade be moved to an adult jail.

Marinoff had argued last week and again Thursday that transferring the teen to the Catahoula Correctional Center and keeping him in isolation in an 8-by-12-foot cell would amount to unconstitutional and "unconscionable" pretrial solitary confinement.

Marinoff said it would be "Draconian" to "stick him in a hole."

Prosecutor Morgan Johnson argued Cade poses a threat to staff and other juveniles at the Juvenile Detention Center in Baton Rouge.

Should accused teen killer move to adult jail after escape? Prosecution, defense disagree. A Baton Rouge teenager who recently escaped from the local Juvenile Detention Center while awaiting trial in the 2019 killing of an elderly wo…

Cade allegedly shot Haymon with a stolen hunting rifle during an attempted burglary in the carport of her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road.

He is charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as an adult. His trial is set to begin July 11.

Higginbotham previously found that Cade is competent to stand trial.

If convicted as charged in Haymon's slaying, he would face a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.