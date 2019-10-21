A University of Alabama freshman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Florida game on Oct. 12 pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Connor Bruce Croll, 19, was charged Friday by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office with communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property.

+2 Alabama freshman accused of Tiger Stadium bomb threat booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison A University of Alabama freshman accused of making a bomb threat to Tiger Stadium was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, booking docu…

Croll, of Crozet, Virginia, pleaded not guilty before state District Judge Fred Crifasi, who scheduled Croll's next court date for Jan. 8. State District Judge-elect Tarvald Smith will preside over the case.

"He seems like a good person," said Baton Rouge lawyer James Rothkamm, who represents Croll. "We're just waiting on all the information before determining how to proceed."

A call came into Baton Rouge Police Department's non-emergency line during the LSU-Florida game stating "there is a bomb in the stadium," according to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison booking records. Detectives were able to trace the call to Croll's phone and learned that he was a student at the University of Alabama.

Officials contacted the University of Alabama Police Department and Croll was quickly located and placed under arrest. Police say he confessed to making the threat in an attempt to halt the game because "his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet."

Report: Alabama freshman arrested for bomb threat to Tiger Stadium cites bet as cause A University of Alabama student is in jail after calling in a bomb threat to Tiger Stadium in hopes of halting the LSU-Florida game, police say.

LSU beat Florida 42-28.