A man who did landscaping work for a Highland Road couple and lived on nearby property they owned was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Thursday in their 2015 robbery and zip tie strangulation death — a crime that a prosecutor called a "horror show."
Ernesto Alonso, 48, faces a mandatory term of life in prison.
Alonso had testified Tuesday and Wednesday that his cousin, Frank Garcia, was the man responsible for the Oct. 18, 2015, slayings of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70.
But, in closing arguments Thursday, prosecutor Anjelica Torrance told the jury Alonso did it.
"He is the mastermind. He is the manipulator. He is the murderer," she said, pointing at Alonso.
Garcia, 54, of Hollywood, Florida, is serving a 30-year prison term after pleading guilty last fall to two counts of manslaughter.
Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, said in his closing argument that the East Baton Rouge Parish jury had a key question to answer.
"Did Ernesto betray the Duplantiers, or did Frank betray Ernesto? That's what this case is all about," he said.
In the state's rebuttal closing argument, prosecutor Dana Cummings reminded the jury that, when Baton Rouge police Detective Ross Williams questioned Alonso three days after the killings and accused him of murdering the couple, Alonso told him to "prove it" and show him what evidence he had.
"We've proven it to him. We've shown it to him. He got his wish," Cummings told the jury with a smile.
Alonso had testified that he introduced Garcia to Denis Duplantier at his Highland Road home on Oct. 18, 2015, and that Garcia at one point stepped outside briefly and returned with a rifle, zip ties, duct tape and gloves. Alonso said Garcia threatened to harm Alonso and his family after Garcia put zip ties around the couple's necks and stole tens of thousands of dollars from a safe in the house.
Alonso admitted holding Denis Duplantier's feet down while Garcia tightened a zip tie around the man's neck. He also admitted helping Garcia load the bodies into Denis Duplantier's truck, and driving it to a Hammond truck stop and leaving it there.
Authorities found nearly $160,000 in bills and coins, as well as jewelry belonging to the couple, when they arrested Alonso at Garcia's south Florida home on Oct. 21, 2015.
Doskey argued Alonso lived a "good life" and no reason to kill the Duplantiers.
Torrance noted that prosecutors didn't have to prove a motive in the case, but she told the jury, "They had 160,000 reasons to kill Suzanne and Denis."
Torrance reminded the jury that Alonso testified to being Denis Duplantier's "right hand" man. So how did he repay the couple for their "kindness and loyalty," she asked rhetorically.
"Their repayment was death. Zip ties around their necks." she said. "What a horrible way to die."
Doskey called the robbery-slaying a "crime of opportunity seized by Frank."
"He was surprised by what Frank had done," the lawyer told the jury, arguing again that Garcia had threatened Alonso and his family.
"It is not criminal not to respond," Doskey added in response to the prosecution's argument that Alonso did not try to stop the attack. "I don't excuse the moral cowardice."
Cummings told jurors that coercion is not a legal defense in a murder case.
"They want to make somebody worse than he is," she said. "It took two people to commit this crime. That man planned this and fully executed it with Frank Garcia."
When the Duplantiers' bodies were discovered, zip ties were found around the their necks and wrists, and Suzanne Duplantier's ankles also were bound with zip ties. Both of their mouths were covered with duct tape, and Suzanne Duplantier was wrapped tightly in a table cloth from head to waist.