The trial of two former LSU students charged with misdemeanor hazing in last fall's alcohol-related death of freshman fraternity pledge Max Gruver was pushed back Monday to Dec. 4.

Sean-Paul Gott, 22, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, and Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, were scheduled to to stand trial Sept. 6, but state District Judge Beau Higginbotham said he will hear motions on that date.

Prosecutor Morgan Johnson said the December trial date applies only to Gott and Isto, not Forde. A new trial date for Forde has not been set.

A fourth ex-LSU student, Matthew Alexander Naquin, 20, is charged with negligent homicide, a felony, in Gruver's death last September. Naquin's attorney said Monday he expects his client's trial to take place next year.

The key motion to be heard next month is the prosecution's desire to use "other crimes evidence" — or alleged prior bad acts — against Naquin and Gott involving their treatment of fraternity pledges.

Forde originally was included in that motion, but Johnson on Monday withdrew his name from the motion.

Higginbotham also announced Monday he plans to rule Sept. 6 on Johnson's request that he allow her to disclose some secret grand jury testimony to all four defendants and their attorneys.

Johnson said grand jury secrecy laws bar her from disclosing such information, without a judge's order. The prosecutor said she is under an ethical obligation to disclose what she has described as inconsistent grand jury witness testimony to the defense.

Johnson told Higginbotham the testimony of four witnesses is involved in her request. The judge said he will review the testimony in private before deciding whether it can be turned over to the defense.