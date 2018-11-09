The owner of a Baton Rouge restaurant destroyed by fire in March 2017 has been accused by a grand jury of burning down the Jones Creek Road eatery to collect insurance money.

Jonathan Paul Marino, 37, of 14310 Meadow Ridge Way Drive, was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Thursday on arson with intent to defraud and injury by arson stemming from a blaze at The Cast Iron Kitchen.

Marino already faces arson-related fraud charges in Ascension Parish as a result of a 2015 blaze that destroyed his Prairieville restaurant, The Italian Bowl.

The Cast Iron Kitchen had been open only seven months when it was destroyed. The fire sent one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries when part of the ceiling collapsed.

Marino's attorney, James Rothkamm, said Friday that Marino has pleaded not guilty in the Ascension case. He has not been arraigned in the Baton Rouge case.