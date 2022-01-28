The retrial of a Baton Rouge man accused in the 2017 robbery-slaying of an Allstate financial planner has been pushed back to May 16.

Daryel Johnson, 38, was scheduled to be tried again this week on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Dale Sands, 53, of Central, but prosecutors asked for more time to conduct additional DNA testing.

Johnson's trial last summer ended in a mistrial when an East Baton Rouge Parish jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. He then rejected the state's offer to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 20-year prison term.

Johnson, who also is charged with witness intimidation, faces a mandatory life sentence if found guilty of second-degree murder.

Sands' body was found Aug. 23, 2017, in the backyard of a residence at 9076 Great Smokey Ave. next to BREC's Oak Villa Park. Johnson lived at 9074 Great Smokey Ave.

Authorities believe Sands was fatally shot during an armed robbery the day before, when he and his green F-150 went missing. Prosecutors said they believe Sands was relaxing at the park between appointments when he was killed. He was found without his wallet, phone or keys. His driver's license was in his pants pocket.

Johnson's DNA and fingerprints were discovered inside the truck. Johnson, who did not testify at the trial, told police he traded crack cocaine to another man for the vehicle.

Prosecutors argued Johnson twice confessed to the slaying: first when he told a coworker he killed a man for his truck, and then when he told the woman he was living with that the situation escalated when the victim wouldn't give up his pickup. The woman testified that Johnson told her she would regret it if she didn't keep her mouth shut.

Sands was a husband and father of four.