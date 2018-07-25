A Baton Rouge man on trial for the fatal 2014 bludgeoning of a retired LSU athletics department employee interrupted a prosecutor’s opening statement to the jury Wednesday and pleaded guilty as charged to second-degree murder.

The dramatic turn of events surprised Douglas Studeman's lawyers and the victim's family. He waived his rights to further hearings and was sentenced immediately to a mandatory life term in prison — the same sentence he would have received had he been convicted at trial.

Studeman, 58, admitted killing 77-year-old Chester Oakley and burying him in Oakley’s backyard tomato garden. Studeman’s actions, which were taken against the advice of his attorneys, pleased Oakley’s shocked family.

“We’ve been in limbo for four years and it’s finally come to an end,” Oakley’s daughter, Kim Varnedoe, said outside state District Judge Trudy White’s 19th Judicial District courtroom. Varnedoe said Studeman’s guilty plea was totally unexpected.

Lauren Varnedoe, who said she was completely shocked by the plea, described her grandfather as “my second dad” and said she’s glad Studeman has a “guilty conscience.”

“He knows what he did. I don’t think he wanted to see his own confession again and see the pictures,” she said.

Prosecutor Christie Chapman had just begun her opening statement Wednesday afternoon when Studeman began muttering to his attorneys, Keith Thornton and Quintillis Lawrence. Thornton stood up and asked for a brief recess. After the jury left the courtroom, Thornton told the judge that, against the advice of his lawyers, Studeman wished to plead guilty as charged.

Studeman then pleaded guilty and said he wanted to be sentenced immediately.

“I’ve put a lot of thought into it,” he told White.

Thornton said after court that Studeman “didn’t want to relive the whole thing again.”

“He feels remorseful that he committed a homicide. He’s embarrassed,” Thornton said.

Thornton, however, said Studeman didn’t seem to understand the difference between second-degree murder and manslaughter, which carries of prison sentence of up to 40 years.

In his confession, which was played in court Friday during a pretrial hearing, Studeman admitted killing Oakley on May 18, 2014, during a fight that got out of hand. He painted Oakley as the aggressor and said he killed the elderly man because he found himself in “a kill or be killed situation.” Oakley had been drinking, Studeman claimed.

+3 Baton Rouge man accused of bludgeoning, burying elderly roommate told cops it was 'kill or be killed' A judge refused Friday to throw out the confession of a Baton Rouge man who told detectives he bludgeoned a retired LSU athletics department e…

Thornton said the fighting “escalated” to the point of a homicide, which he believes fit the definition of manslaughter.

“I have never seen my grandpa aggressive,” Lauren Varnedoe said Wednesday while questioning that part of Studeman’s account.

Studeman said he kicked and punched Oakley, put duct tape on his mouth and tried to cut the man’s throat. He said the fatal blow was a sledgehammer/ax swing to the side of Oakley’s head, which he described as crushing the victim’s head “like a watermelon.”

+3 More chilling, graphic details released in slaying of retired LSU athletics department employee A Baton Rouge man was not intoxicated, as his attorneys claim, when he confessed in graphic and chilling detail in 2014 to fatally bludgeoning…

Studeman also admitted withdrawing $400 from Oakley’s bank account after the killing in hopes of making a clean getaway. He was arrested May 20, 2014, in Baton Rouge.

Oakley had opened his Alvin Dark Drive home to Studeman in early 2014 in return for Studeman helping him with work around the house, police have said. Studeman said Oakley was a pleasant man except when he drank.

White refused last week to throw out Studeman’s confession, which his attorneys argued was given while he was under the influence of a drug. One of detectives who interviewed Studeman said he did not appear to be impaired in any way.

+3 Man accused of killing, burying retired LSU employee claims 2014 confession drug induced A Baton Rouge man's confession in the 2014 killing of a retired LSU employee found buried in a tomato garden should be thrown out because he w…

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office was prepared for trial but is "grateful that justice was served without requiring the victim’s family to relive the pain of their loss during trial.

Oakley worked in the LSU athletics department for more than 25 years before retiring in 2003. His jobs included working as head of concessions, in facilities maintenance, as the athletic dormitory supervisor, overseeing the athletic gift center, and helping out groundskeepers from time to time.