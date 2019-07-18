A 63-year-old Baton Rouge man who police say confessed to beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer while high on cocaine has been indicted on second-degree murder.

Willie Joseph III, of 6061 Plank Road, was charged Wednesday by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in the March 30 slaying of Cynthia Gaudet, 55.

+3 Man kills girlfriend with hammer in Baton Rouge trailer park, turns himself in days later, police say Almost two days after beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer while high on crack cocaine, a Baton Rouge man showed up at his neighbor's…

Gaudet was found dead inside a trailer in the 6000 block of Plank Road. Her body was wrapped in a bedspread with a plastic shopping bag around her face. Baton Rouge police detectives wrote in Joseph's arrest warrant that Gaudet's head appeared "smashed in with some sort of blunt object."

Joseph showed up at his neighbor's house two days after the crime and confessed, police said. He then turned himself in to authorities and confessed again.

Joseph told police he and Gaudet, his new girlfriend, had been smoking crack cocaine together all evening when they got into an argument. At one point, Gaudet tried to hit him with a hammer and he took it from her. Later on, he said, the argument escalated and he "lost it," police have said.

He hit her three or four times over the head, then covered her face with a shopping bag to "finish her off," police said.

Joseph had recently been released from prison after serving two decades for rape, police said.