A Denham Springs man who admitted downloading 600-plus images of child pornography to the computer in his home has been sentenced to more than 5½ years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported Wednesday.
The material found on Jesse Sloane's computer included images and videos of minors under the age of 12 engaged in various sex acts, Fremin said.
Sloane, 59, who pleaded guilty in 2018, must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be supervised for five years, U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson ordered.
Sloane's case resulted from Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide federal, state and local initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project is led by U.S. Attorney's Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.