A 63-year-old Plaquemine man was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for receiving fraudulent disability payments.
Donald Daigle faces two years of supervised release following his imprisonment for his conviction of fraudulently obtaining disability payments from the Social Security Administration, United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced Wednesday.
Daigle falsely claimed he was disabled as a result of a 1998 automobile accident, according to his Nov. 2019 guilty plea. From June 2002 through October 2018, he failed to inform the Social Security Administration that he owned and operated a small business, Duck’s Quick Stop and Pizza. The business, located in Plaquemine, closed in 2009.
He also did not notify the administration that he worked as a commercial truck driver and a forklift operator at a chemical plant. As a result, he illegally collected $457,460 in payments.
Daigle has been ordered make full restitution to the Social Security Administration, according to a Department of Justice press release.