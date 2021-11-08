Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi will stand trial next summer on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from two rap-rivalry shootings in the city last year, a judge decided Monday.

The trial of the jailed rap artist, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, will begin July 18. It could last more than a week, prosecutor Stuart Theriot told state District Judge Tarvald Smith.

The selection of the trial date by Theriot and Edwards' lead attorney, Ron Haley, came two months after Smith revoked the rapper's $1.82 million bond and sent him back to jail. The judge had set that bond last summer.

An FBI agent testified at a Sept. 9 bond revocation hearing that five guns, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found in July in a Florida home where Edwards was under house arrest while awaiting trial in Baton Rouge on the attempted murder charges.

Haley told Smith on Monday that he intends to file a motion asking the judge to reconsider his decision to revoke Edwards' bond. Smith said his ruling stands for now, but he will consider any new evidence presented.

The seven attempted first-degree murder counts that Edwards faces in Baton Rouge stem from two shootings — one on April 20, 2020, and the other July 4 of that year — that injured three adults and two children.

Detectives have attributed those shootings to a simmering feud between the rival NBA (Never Broke Again) and TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) record labels, groups that authorities also have described as gangs.

Edwards, 22, performs under the TBG label. Rival Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose given name is Kentrell Gaulden, founded the NBA group.

Edwards relocated to south Florida after posting bond in August 2020, a move Smith had called prudent for his safety. But shortly after, the judge scolded the rapper for treating his house arrest as a "paid vacation."

Edwards was arrested in July in Florida in yet another rap-related shooting last year — this one in Slidell, which is what prompted the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office to ask Smith to revoke his bond. Prosecutors cited the Slidell arrest and the guns found at the south Florida home.

The Florida raid came after investigators linked Edwards to an April 2020 shooting in Slidell. Authorities also attributed that shooting to the ongoing NBA-TBG feud.

An arrest warrant prepared by Slidell police says officers discovered that the intended target of the April 29, 2020, shooting was likely a man signed to the NBA record label who allegedly had a "hit" out on him from a rival Baton Rouge rap group. The man and another person, who was injured in the shooting, had just entered a car outside a Slidell apartment complex when they were met with a hail of bullets.

The intended target, who escaped without injuries, was scheduled to testify against Edwards in court about a previous shooting. Detectives later found a YouTube video posted in March 2020 in which Edwards called him a "snitch."

Fellow local rapper Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens, also was arrested during the Florida raid after federal agents searched the home belonging to Givens and found the guns, and a stolen car. Givens also performs under the TBG label.

Haley told Smith on Monday that the Louisiana parole board decided last week that Givens had not violated his parole.

Law enforcement officials had previously announced they were investigating Givens and Edwards in connection with a May 2019 shooting in Miami targeting Gaulden. Neither has been charged in that case, though Smith ruled in February that evidence from the Miami incident and the Slidell shooting could be used against Edwards in his ongoing attempted murder case in Baton Rouge.

On Mother’s Day 2019, gunmen opened fire on Gaulden and his entourage outside the Trump International Hotel in Miami; his girlfriend was wounded. Members of his crew, who were legally armed, returned fire, fatally striking a bystander. Miami-Dade police ruled Gaulden’s associates acted in self-defense.

The NBA and TBG groups have a long history of deadly violence against each other, dating back to the 2017 slaying of rapper Garrett "Gee Money" Burton, a TBG leader.

Gaulden associate Deandre Fields, of New Roads, was arrested in June 2019 in Burton's killing and indicted on a second-degree murder charge earlier this year. Fields himself was shot in April 2020, and Edwards has been charged with attempted murder in that case.

Gaulden was indicted in March by a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge on charges that he possessed a firearm as a felon in September 2020 and that he also possessed a firearm not registered to him in a federal database. He also was indicted in August on a weapons charge by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles after he was allegedly found in possession of a pistol and ammunition when agents picked him up in California on the arrest warrant out of Baton Rouge.

He is currently under house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial on his federal charges.

Gaulden was given a suspended 10-year prison term in August 2017 and put on probation for three years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2016 nonfatal shooting.