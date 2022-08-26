A Baton Rouge man who caused a stir last year when parents at a local elementary school learned that their new teacher possessed a criminal record has persuaded a higher court to overturn his conviction.
The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has thrown out the criminal counts against Robert Earl Tucker Jr., ruling that those charges were not supported by sufficient evidence.
A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court found that the district court employed too lax a legal standard in August 2020 when it found that Tucker could not legally possess a gun due to the fact that he’d twice been involuntarily committed in late 2011 for treatment of mental illness. The Fifth Circuit found that the federal statute in question requires proof that a judge ordered Tucker be committed or that he was “mentally defective,” neither of which was true in Tucker’s case.
Consequently, the appellate court found that Tucker should not have been found guilty of two counts of illegal possession of a firearm or three related counts of making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.
Tucker is already trying to leverage his legal victory to regain the teacher certificate that was revoked in December. It was revoked after the public uproar over the 13 days Tucker spent as a gifted math-and-science teacher at Parkview Elementary in Baton Rouge. Tucker’s felony convictions were the basis of that revocation.
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday was scheduled to consider Tucker’s request, but postponed the item after Tucker objected, saying he’d not been properly notified of the meeting.
In response to questions from The Advocate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baton Rouge said it has no plans to continue pressing the same case against Tucker.
“We are unable to comment on whether there are any ongoing investigations into other potential violations committed by Tucker,” according to a statement from the office.
The appellate ruling also removes the basis upon which he was forced to give up a firearm he possessed and on which he was later rejected in June 2020 when he twice tried to purchase a new firearm. The ruling also would presumably allow him now to pass a criminal background check.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office would not address whether the 5th Circuit’s ruling frees Tucker to purchase a firearm.
Tucker, however, is not yet in the clear. He is still awaiting trial in state court in Baton Rouge in connection with an August 2019 incident at a WalMart in which he allegedly brandished a gun during a confrontation with a customer. The charge he is facing, aggravated assault with a firearm, is a felony. If he loses that case, he would once again be a convicted felon.
Tucker did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
After reading the 5th Circuit ruling, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said he respects the views of the court, but worries about what will happen next.
“I’m really troubled by what the effect of the decision will be,” Moore said. “Does this mean that he will be allowed to purchase more weapons?”
When Tucker applied for a job with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in August 2022, he wrote “no” when asked if he’d ever been convicted of a crime. He did not reveal that he was fresh from spending 10 months in prison.
School officials did not learn that Tucker was a convicted felon until mid-September when his background check came back, 21 days after he’d submitted it. In allowing Tucker to teach before his background check was complete, the school system was continuing a practice known as “conditional hiring” which it had done on occasion for years.
The district, however, barred conditional hiring soon after the controversy with Tucker broke.
Problems arose right away during Tucker’s short stay at Parkview. Children in his classes told their parents their teacher talked to himself. Parkview parents were upset that he wasn’t posting any grades.
In front of one class, according to parents, he accused a student of using the N-word, something other students say didn’t happen. In another oddity, he insisted that students and staff not pronounce his name as “RO-bert TUCK-er” but instead pronounce it in the French manner, as “ro-BEAR two-CARE.”
During this time, an Advocate news story began circulating in which a man of the same name had been convicted in August 2020 of multiple felonies.
Tucker has never given up trying to clear his name. Representing himself as his own attorney, Tucker has filed motion after motion over the past two years.
Tucker finally had luck with the Fifth Circuit. The appellate court has ruled twice in Tucker’s favor, overturning his conviction on May 9 and then replacing that ruling on Wednesday with a new ruling overturning his conviction again, though on different grounds.
The May 9 ruling faulted U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick for her jury instructions where she said the jury needed to prove either that Tucker was “adjudicated as a mental defective or . . . committed to a mental institution.” Those instructions, however, went beyond the indictment of Tucker, which referred only to the “mental defective” part; Tucker had never been determined by a judge to be a “mental defective.”
The court also found then that Tucker’s being involuntarily committed in 2011 was not sufficient to meet the legal standard of the federal statute because “under Louisiana law, a commitment requires court action.”
That legal victory, however, was not enough for Tucker. Tucker days later submitted a motion — quickly denied — to seal his medical records, award him $1 million in damages, retrieve the Ruger SR9 handgun that had been seized from him in 2019, and to fire the federal agent who told Tucker he could no longer possess a firearm.
A couple of days later, Tucker filed a motion to have the full 5th Circuit rehear his case.
Rather than take up this new motion, the three-judge panel on Wednesday replaced their May 9 ruling with a new one that overturned Tucker’s conviction, this time citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict him.
On May 9, the same day as its initial ruling, the Fifth Circuit sent a letter to leaders in U.S. Congress pointing out “possible technical problems” with the federal criminal statute dealing with the possession of firearms.
In its statement to The Advocate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said this May 9 letter would “give Congress an opportunity to make changes to the law if Congress wishes to prohibit individuals from purchasing firearms under similar facts and circumstances in the future.”