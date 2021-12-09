An attorney for a Baton Rouge man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend at a Jefferson Highway apartment they shared is questioning the man's mental capacity to move forward.

Connor Regan's lawyer, Philip House, filed a motion this week asking state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts to appoint doctors to determine whether Regan can understand the nature of the proceedings against him and assist his counsel.

"It appears to counsel that an issue exists as to defendant's mental capacity," House wrote Tuesday.

The judge scheduled a hearing Jan. 10 on the request for a sanity commission.

Regan, 28, has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder in the June 6, 2020, stabbing of Kinnedy Smith, 21. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged.

Regan was arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish in November 2019 after a couple said they saw him physically abusing Smith on the side of the road. Pointe Coupee prosecutors charged Regan with battery of a dating partner, a misdemeanor.

Regan never signed up for a pretrial diversion program that could have included domestic violence counseling. Prosecutors still plan to pursue the charge, hopeful that a conviction would show a pattern of abuse that could be introduced at his second-degree murder trial in Baton Rouge.