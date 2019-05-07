A 45-year-old Baton Rouge man who lost an arm in a 2015 alcohol-related crash on Blackwater Road that killed his female passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Marcus Castille pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide in the death of Tasha Gross, 35, of Baton Rouge.

Three years of Castille's prison term must be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, state District Judge Fred Crifasi ordered.

Castille, who admitted drinking a pint of vodka, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche on July 7, 2015, when he went off the right side of the road and turned sharply back to the left. The vehicle flipped and continued to overturn until it landed on its roof in a private driveway, State Police said.

Gross, who was not restrained, was ejected and received fatal injuries. Castille was partially ejected and lost his left arm.