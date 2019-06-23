As The Advocate details in a new investigation, Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes III was the subject of an FBI investigation over a child custody case that he oversaw in the late '90s.
Hughes was never charged with a federal crime, and the Louisiana Supreme Court said they have no public records of discipline about him. But a woman who said she filed a Judiciary Commission complaint against him received a letter from him.
The judge wrote that he concluded "my actions were inimical to the pursuit of truth and that because of my actions, justice suffered." Do you have a similar story to share?
