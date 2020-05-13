Nearly three decades ago, a month after Dale Dwayne Craig was formally charged in the carjacking and execution-style slaying of an LSU student, his attorneys tried to have his indictment thrown out, alleging age discrimination in the selection of the East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury foreperson.

Craig's lawyers argued back then in a motion to quash the 1992 indictment that there was an intentional, discriminatory and systemic exclusion of young adults (age 18-30) from the position as grand jury foreperson in East Baton Rouge.

Then-19th Judicial District Judge Michael McDonald denied the motion, and Craig — who was 17 when he fatally shot 18-year-old Kipp Earl Gullett — was convicted in 1994 of first-degree murder.

Now, Craig's appellate attorney wants the grand jury discrimination claim renewed in light of a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling in April 2019 concerning East Baton Rouge's jury pool.

In that ruling, the high court found that the parish's jury pool was not properly constituted because it excluded — among others — 18- to 25-year-olds. Administrators at the 19th Judicial District Court said the problem was caused by a computer glitch and had gone on since 2011. It was discovered early last year and was fixed in April 2019.

More importantly for Craig, the state Supreme Court recognized in its ruling that persons excluded from grand jury selection because of their age are a "cognizable group" entitled to equal protection of the laws, said John Landis, Craig's appellate lawyer.

"In light of the ... ruling, Mr. Craig now reasserts the age-based grand jury discrimination challenge that the court denied prior to his trial," Landis states in Craig's recently filed third application for post-conviction relief.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which is now handling the case, declined comment. Landis chose not to elaborate Wednesday on the latest filing.

In a previous post-conviction application filed by Landis on Craig's behalf, the 45-year-old Craig sought a new trial by claiming his trial lawyers did not have his consent to concede his guilt to an East Baton Rouge Parish jury in an attempt to avoid a death sentence.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in a Louisiana case that a defense attorney cannot admit his client's guilt to a jury over the client's objection.

The jury found Craig guilty and condemned him to die, but the U.S. Supreme Court later turned the death sentence into a life term when it struck down the death penalty for juvenile killers.

Craig's request for a new trial is pending.

He also is awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court-mandated resentencing. The high court ruled in 2012 that automatic life prison terms for juvenile killers are unconstitutional and said they are entitled to hearings to try to show they are capable of reform.

The Attorney General's Office is advocating for a sentence of life without parole for Craig.

In Craig's third post-conviction relief petition, Landis says there were 30 grand juries selected in East Baton Rouge from March 1981 through February 1992. Of the 23 grand jury forepersons for whom adequate demographic information was available, only one was 30 years old or younger at the time of his selection.

"This disparity on its face is sufficient to show that the underrepresentation of young adults was significant over a period of time," Landis wrote.

Craig was a week shy of his 18th birthday when he fatally shot Gullett, of Pineville, after carjacking the freshman student from the Kirby Smith Hall dormitory parking lot on LSU's campus on Sept. 15, 1992.

Gullett was killed at an isolated construction site on South Kenilworth Parkway after he was beaten, pistol-whipped and had begged for his life, trial testimony indicated.

Prosecutors said Craig wanted Gullett's Ford Bronco.

Three others ranging in age from 16 to 19 at the time of Gullett's death were convicted in the case: James Conrad Lavigne was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life; and Roy Maurer and Zebbie Berthelot pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received 20-year prison terms.