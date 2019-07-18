A 42-year-old Baton Rouge woman accused of giving her 18-month-old daughter lethal doses of methadone and Xanax to calm and comfort her has been indicted on second-degree murder.

Heather Hidalgo’s daughter, Isabelle Hidalgo, died Feb. 15.

Toxicology tests showed the toddler tested positive for methadone and a variety of other drugs — and levels of methadone and alprazolam were found to be well in excess of the fatal range for an adult, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said.

Methadone is used to treat pain and also to treat narcotic drug addictions; alprazolam, also known as Xanax, is a sedative prescribed for anxiety disorders.

Heather Hidalgo, who was indicted Wednesday by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury, has a long history of drug addiction, family members told deputies.

+2 Baton Rouge mother accused of murder after 18-month-old daughter overdoses on methadone, Xanax A Baton Rouge mother with a long history of drug addiction was arrested Wednesday and accused of killing her 18-month-old daughter by giving t…

Deputies said interviews with family members revealed Isabelle was born addicted to methadone because her mother had been treated at a methadone clinic during her entire pregnancy.

Hidalgo said she has been seeking treatment from a methadone clinic for about 15 years since becoming addicted to prescription medications, her arrest warrant states.

After initially denying any role in her daughter's death, she admitted to having administered methadone and other prescription medications to Isabelle "on a daily basis, over the course of several months … in order to calm and comfort her," the warrant says.