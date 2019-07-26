A federal appeals court Friday upheld a 10-year prison term for a Connecticut man convicted of directing a nationwide financial scheme that involved stolen identities and millions of dollars worth of counterfeit checks.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Walter Glenn of Hartford, Connecticut, that evidence seized at a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish shouldn't have been used against him.

According to prosecutors, Glenn and others had more than 400 victims in a series of crimes that targeted more than 450 Walmart stores in 23 states, including Louisiana. Walmart alone lost nearly $1 million, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

A federal jury in Baton Rouge convicted Glenn in 2017 of access device fraud; aggravated identity theft; and conspiracy to make and pass counterfeit checks, produce fraudulent identification documents, and use unauthorized access devices.

In his appeal, Glenn said West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Dawsey detained him too long during a September 2014 traffic stop and improperly seized evidence. The 5th Circuit said, however, that Dawsey initially had reason to believe a crime had been committed because a license plate cover partially obscured the license plate on a rental car Glenn was driving.

The three-judge panel also said Dawsey had additional suspicions after Glenn and another passenger in the car mispronounced "Beaumont" after saying they had been staying with family there, and that their stated itinerary seemed implausible.