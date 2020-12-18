A Baton Rouge man has been indicted in a fatal shooting on Jackson Avenue that was initially ruled an accidental drug overdose and later classified as the city's first reported homicide of 2020.

Bryan Keith Price, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 1 slaying of Joah Ross, 26.

His death was initially ruled an overdose by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office until funeral home personnel discovered a gunshot wound in his torso.

A parish death investigator was issued a letter of reprimand as a result of the error.

Ross was found inside his home in the 2400 block Jackson Avenue in the Fairfields area. Price, who lives in the 2900 block of Jackson, was arrested in late May as a result of an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, police have said.

Price faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged. He was indicted Thursday.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth.