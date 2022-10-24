A registered sex offender from Cleveland, Ohio, who took control of an Assumption Parish youth's dormant SnapChat account for the purpose of child pornography must now serve 20 years in a Louisiana state prison, prosecutors said.
Arnold C. McCann, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Napoleonville to counts of child pornography and computer fraud in a deal with prosecutors that dropped cyberstalking and other charges against him.
Prosecutors in the 23rd Judicial District said the pornographic images in the SnapChat account included those of two Assumption Parish youths.
SnapChat is a cellphone app in which shared messages only last for a short time before disappearing. But investigators said they were still able uncover the pornographic images in the account.
Chris Carter, McCann's public defender, said Monday that, had McCann not taken the plea, his client would have faced more criminal liability at trial.
"It was best decision for him at that time," Carter said.
Assumption sheriff's deputies have said that another parish youth had complained in November 2017 that a then-unknown person had compromised her Snapchat account and was trying to extort her to send pictures of herself.
The girl left the social media account dormant but went back to it in March 2020. By then, she found it had been hacked by a man, later determined to be McCann. He was using it to victimize others and gather lewd images of apparent underage girls, deputies have said.
Prosecutors, sheriff's deputies and Carter have not disclosed how a Ohio man became connected with youths in Louisiana.
A copy of McCann's plea agreement and the facts to which he admitted weren't available online Monday. To protect juvenile victims, court papers do not typically identify them.
McCann, 4197 W. 20th St., Cleveland, was arrested in Ohio in late 2020 and eventually moved to Assumption Parish in early 2021 by governor's warrant after he had refused to waive extradition.
Judge Tess Stromberg of the 23rd Judicial District Court gave McCann 15 years on the child porn count and five years on the computer fraud count and required they be served consecutively.
Once released from prison, McCann must register in Louisiana as a sex offender or child predator for 15 years, prosecutors said.
Assumption sheriff's deputies have said McCann became a registered sex offender in Ohio after his conviction on prior child pornography-related offenses.
Stromberg accepted the plea and handed down the sentence Oct. 11.