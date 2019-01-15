A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Baton Rouge police officers armed with a search warrant recovered a loaded pistol from Timothy Courtney's Odell Street home in August 2016.

Courtney, 45, told an acquaintance he didn't have enough time to hide the gun before officers found it within inches of his wallet, trial evidence showed.

Baton Rouge felon guilty of firearm possession A 44-year-old Baton Rouge felon was found guilty Tuesday on a federal firearms charge, acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson reported.

Courtney was found guilty on the federal firearms charge in September 2017. He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles.