A year after one jury could not reach a verdict in the case, a second jury convicted two cousins of manslaughter Tuesday in the 2017 shooting death of a Baton Rouge man outside a Plank Road barbershop.

Denver and Jordale Carter stood trial for a second time on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Karl "Tunchie" Moore Jr., but a unanimous East Baton Rouge Parish jury found them guilty of the lesser offense of manslaughter.

+3 In 2017 slaying outside Plank Road barbershop, mistrial declared after jury deadlocks Two cousins accused of killing a man outside a Plank Road barbershop in 2017 will have to be retried because a jury could not reach a verdict …

The Carters, who would have been sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted of second-degree murder, now face up to 40 years behind bars for manslaughter.

The victim's mother, Deborah Morris Rose, was disappointed that there wasn't a murder conviction but grateful there wasn't another hung jury.

"If they do the whole 40 years I'll be happy," she said outside state District Judge Tarvald Smith's 19th Judicial District courtroom. "I couldn't do it a third time."

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for nearly 10 hours Monday before finally retiring to a hotel for the night. They deliberated for another hour Tuesday morning before reaching a verdict.

Ron Haley Jr., who represents Denver Carter, and Stephen Sterling, who represents Jordale Carter, said afterward that the manslaughter verdict didn't match the state's theory that the Carters killed Moore during a planned armed robbery.

Haley called the outcome a "compromise verdict."

"The verdict doesn't fit," Sterling added.

The lawyers said appeals will be filed.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The judge set $250,000 post-conviction bonds for the Carters and scheduled their sentencing for Feb. 7. The judge also will hold a bond hearing Jan. 6.

The Carters' attorneys want those bonds reduced. Prosecutors argued there should be no downward adjustment of the bonds, citing both of their criminal histories.

+3 After hung jury, accused Baton Rouge killers' $300K bonds trimmed slightly; retrial set A state judge Thursday modestly reduced the bonds of two Baton Rouge cousins set to be retried next fall in the 2017 slaying of a man outside …

The Carter cousins were accused of killing Moore, 32, on Dec. 29, 2017, outside the Prestige Unisex Salon. He was shot in the back during a robbery, prosecutors argued.

Video surveillance played at the trial showed Denver Carter, 26, of Baton Rouge, running away from the barbershop with a black bag — which prosecutors said belonged to Moore — along with Jordale Carter, 24, of Zachary, and another unidentified man.

Trial testimony also indicated that an hour and 15 minutes after Moore's slaying, video surveillance showed the cousins pawning a gold chain that belonged to Moore.

The jury also listened to a recorded jailhouse phone conversation that occurred two hours after the shooting, in which, according to authorities, the Carter cousins tell Denver Carter's then-incarcerated brother, Chris Carter, that the decision to steal guns in the bag was made in the "spur of the moment."

Denver Carter's criminal history includes what prosecutor Morgan Johnson previously described as an "alarming and disturbing" 2011 armed robbery in which an 85-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint of her wallet, vehicle and oxygen tank in her driveway.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 and was paroled from prison in October 2017, two months before the Moore slaying, Johnson said.

Johnson has said Jordale Carter's "violent criminal history" includes a 2019 aggravated burglary conviction that stemmed from a July 18, 2017, incident; and pending attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm charges relating to a July 15, 2017, incident.