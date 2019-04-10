An incensed Baton Rouge state judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for the lead attorney for a man accused in the March 2018 hit-and-run death of Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer Christopher Lawton.

District Judge Beau Higginbotham issued a bench warrant for prominent New Orleans lawyer Martin Regan for not appearing for a hearing Wednesday in the manslaughter case of Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., of Zachary.

Higginbotham also held co-counsel Harry Ward in contempt of court and fined him $50 for what the judge called Ward's unprepared and ineffective representation of Franklin during the hearing on a motion to suppress Franklin's statements to authorities.

Higginbotham denied the motion.

Higginbotham said during the contentious court proceeding that Regan has not been in court the past four times Franklin's case has been on the judge's docket.

"You and Mr. Regan are not doing your job. It is a disgrace, and it's unacceptable," he told Ward.

Ward declined comment afterward in the hallway outside Higginbotham's 19th Judicial District courtroom, but Regan defended himself and Ward when reached by phone shortly after the hearing.

Regan, who noted that Ward has 26 years of legal experience, said he intends to come to Baton Rouge as soon as possible to resolve the matter. He said he was in court Wednesday morning in Jefferson Parish when the Franklin matter was being heard.

"I don't understand why the judge has taken this position," Regan said. "This is embarrassing. This is ridiculous. This is outrageous."

Franklin, a convicted felon, was free on drug and gun counts after posting bail in a November 2017 arrest in East Baton Rouge Parish when Lawton, 41, and another officer tried to arrest him March 12, 2018, for a gun-related offense that allegedly occurred earlier that month.

Lawton was struck and killed by a U-Haul truck driven by Franklin in the parking lot of the Walmart on Plank Road in Baker.