A water leak that damaged an electrical panel forced the closure Wednesday of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.
A text sent to courthouse employees said the leak in a chiller line caused certain systems in the building to fail, including elevators, access cards and metal detectors.
Work was underway to repair the problem and officials said the court is scheduled to be reopened Thursday.
The issues in the 19th JDC building also forced the closure of the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office, which has offices in the courthouse.
East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court, which occupies the fourth floor of the courthouse, also was closed.
Ann McCrory, the 19th JDC judicial administrator, said the courthouse is expected to reopen Thursday.
McCrory and Clerk of Court spokesman Fred Sliman said Wednesday will be considered a legal holiday for the affected employees.